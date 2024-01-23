Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    The Oscar Contenders That Shockingly Got Zero Nominations

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , ,
    The Oscar Contenders That Shockingly Got Zero Nominations

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos by A2A / Searchlight Pictures / Neon / MGM / Amazon Studios

    Each year, when it comes time for Academy Award nominations, the collective moviegoing audience braces for the inevitable snubs and surprises. You can’t honor everyone, but this year seems to have bred an unusually thick field of accomplished, beloved, sometimes controversial films would likely kick up an online hornet’s nest if they didn’t receive a single Oscar nod. Sure enough, Tuesday morning brought a couple gasp-worthy omissions that have already gotten folks talking.

    The Iron Claw

    In spite of a career-defining performance from Zac Efron, the prestige-y, ever-studly presence of The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, and an absolutely devastating story, A24 didn’t seem too invested in winning awards for this audience favorite. Although the movie’s lack of nominations is far from surprising, this flub will likely be remembered for years to come—at least in fans’ hearts.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘90% have lost their jobs’: War plunges West Bank construction workers into poverty

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Post Office: I was just doing my job, says investigator

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snubs for Barbie are criticized as SEXISM by fans, while co-star Ryan Gosling IS nominated

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    ‘90% have lost their jobs’: War plunges West Bank construction workers into poverty

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Post Office: I was just doing my job, says investigator

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snubs for Barbie are criticized as SEXISM by fans, while co-star Ryan Gosling IS nominated

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Kimbal Musk ‘felt the voice of God’ twice in his life: during a near-death experience and when taking ayahuasca

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy