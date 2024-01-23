Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Wait, Do We Really Have to Watch 'Nyad' Now?

    Wait, Do We Really Have to Watch 'Nyad' Now?

    We’ve been hearing the same dozen titles throughout Oscar season: Poor Things, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, The Holdovers, Anatomy of a Fall, etcetera. But when the Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, one other title snuck into some pretty huge categories. What the heck is Nyad?

    This movie has to be a big deal if it earned a nomination in the Best Actress category over Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, especially after Barbie was nominated in nearly every other category. Yes, legendary actress Annette Bening beat out stars like Robbie, Past LivesGreta Lee, and May December’s Natalie Portman to secure a nomination for her performance as long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad. So…we all have to watch Nyad now, I suppose.

    That’s not all. On top of Bening’s nomination, supporting star and two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster also earned a nod for her portrayal of Nyad’s friend and training partner Bonnie Stoll. A quick run-down of a few deserving actresses who missed the list, for reference: Julianne Moore for May December, Penélope Cruz for Ferrari, and Cara Jade Myers for Killers of the Flower Moon.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

