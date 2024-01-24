Joe Biden wins primary election in New Hampshire despite not even being on the ballot

President Joe Biden arrives to pardon the National Thanksgiving turkeys, Liberty and Bell, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on November 20, 2023, in Washington, DC.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic primary in New Hampshire was called for Biden on Tuesday.He won without actually appearing on the ballot.His supporters mounted a campaign to write him in on the ballot.

President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday night despite not even appearing on the ballot.

Biden did not appear on the ballot after the Democratic National Committee clashed with New Hampshire state leaders after the party decided to rearrange the primary schedule to make South Carolina’s the first Democratic primary during the electoral season.

Biden won without being on the ballot due to the help of local volunteers who mounted a campaign to pressure Democratic voters to write in the president’s name on their primary ballots. A super PAC created to assist in the effort also raised more than $1 million.

The push to write in Biden on the ballot didn’t go completely smoothly. The weekend before New Hampshire’s primary, thousands of voters in the state received robocalls that used deep faked audio of the president in an attempt to dissuade them from turning out.

Though the current president — and leading Democratic candidate — wasn’t on the ballot, it was still chock-full of candidates like the boot-on-head-wearing Vermin Supreme, Rep. Dean Phillip, and Marianne Williamson.

Read the original article on Business Insider