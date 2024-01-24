Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    New Hampshire Primary Takeaway: We Are Not a Serious Country

    In the words of the unfortunately named Dick Tuck, “The people have spoken—the bastards.”

    This is the first time that a Republican non-incumbent has ever won both Iowa and New Hampshire. Barring some unforeseen miracle or major exogenous event, Donald Trump, for the third consecutive time, will be the Republican nominee for President of the United States of America.

    If there was ever a state that Nikki Haley could win, New Hampshire would have been it (and no, avoiding a landslide loss doesn’t count). Assuming her candidacy continues—as she says it will (“New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last in the nation”), it won’t get any easier from here. She gave a defiant concession speech (where has THAT Nikki Haley been hiding?). But I’m no election denier. It’s over.

