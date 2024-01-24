Hamieh tackles emergency measures for recent landslide on Dahr al-Baidar road

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Wednesday said via ldquo;Xquot; platform: quot;Immediate directives were given to start the emergencymdash;albeit temporarymdash;remediation for the recent landslide near the supporting wall adjacent to the Dahr al-Baidar International Road. All available resources within the ministry will remain dedicated to preserving public and traffic safety. However, we reiterate that these measures are temporary, as permanent solutions are well known. Today, all attention is focused on the allocated provision for road maintenance in the ministry#39;s budget, set to be approved by the parliament.quot;

R.H.