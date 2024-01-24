Boujikian addresses Dahr Al-Baidar road issue, budget expectations

NNA – Caretaker Industry Minister, George Boujikian, on Wednesday said in an interview with ldquo;The Voice of All Lebanonquot; radio station that a third crack occurred last night on the Dahr al-Baidar road.nbsp;

He emphasized the quot;priority of maintaining this road as it serves as the vital artery for the region,quot; pointing out that quot;this issue is chronic, and the case has been referred to the public prosecutor.quot;

Describing the situation as quot;catastrophic,quot; he warned of the quot;problem of neglecting road maintenance.quot;nbsp;

Boujikian explained that quot;the Ministry of Public Works has managed to open the Tarchich road as a temporary diversion given the ongoing situation.quot;

Regarding the fate of the 2024 budget sessions, the Minister anticipated that quot;the budget will be approved with amendments from the parliamentary finance committee,quot; noting that it is the first time the budget is progressing on schedule.

ldquo;This budget is limited and specific, with a value of only $3 million, which is insufficient to support health, insurance, social life, and road maintenance,rdquo; he concluded.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.