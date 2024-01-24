Palestinian Foreign Ministry slams Israeli PM, says he ‘imposes agendas on world’

NNA – The Palestiniannbsp;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that what the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is promoting by prolonging the war in the Gaza Strip for another six months is a disregard for the UN and international demands that call for an immediate end to the war.

The Ministry indicated in a statement issued todaynbsp;that Netanyahursquo;s statements mean the continuation of genocide and forced displacement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry condemned in the strongest terms the continuing crimes of the occupation against Palestinian people, which violate the Geneva Conventions, especially the Fourth Convention, and all international laws regulating the conditions of defenseless civilians during war, including the leveling of homes and facilities, committing hundreds of mass massacres and imposing forced displacement on their residents under false pretexts and excuses.–WAFA

