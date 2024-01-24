Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    The Apple Vision Pro’s Big Problem Isn’t Price. It’s Neck Pain.

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The Apple Vision Pro is set to be released on Feb. 2—but the company is already allowing select folks in the media to test out the mixed-reality headset in the weeks ahead of launch.

    While it’s garnered praise for its intuitive and accurate vision tracking—allowing you to highlight buttons and menus by just looking at it—and immersive, high-definition display, the Vision Pro is also getting one notable critique: It’s a downright pain in the neck.

    “Damn this thing is heavy,” consumer tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee wrote in a post on X. “Also the typing experience is decent. There’s some new cool apps to check out. But wow. So heavy.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

