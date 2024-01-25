Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Marseille's rivals Nottingham Forest in the race to sign fallen Borussia Dortmund winger Gio Reyna… as the French side chase defender Nuno Tavares

    Nottingham Forest have been in talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign Gio Reyna
    The Premier League club could risk losing the winger to Marseille
    Never mind the PGMOL, Nottingham Forest should write a letter to the players on THAT wall and say: ‘You are fools.’ everything is beginning

    By Simon Jones for MailOnline

    Published: 02:29 EST, January 25, 2024 | Updated: 04:05 EST, January 25, 2024

    Marseille rivals Nottingham Forest for Borussia Dortmund winger Gio Reyna.

    Forest have been in talks with the German giants over a loan move for the US international.

    The Premier League team wanted include an option to buy the 21-year-old in the deal.

    Reyna’s contract at Dortmund ends in June 2025 and he signed with super agent Jorge Mendes in December.

    Marseille have also started talks with the Bundesliga side over a deal for Reyna, who has struggled to get game time this season at Dortmund.

    Marseille competes with Nottingham Forest for the signing of American midfielder Gio Reyna

    Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo could now miss out on signing Reyna

    Reyna has started just twice for Dortmund this season and has made a further 11 appearances as a substitute.

    He has failed to score or assist in 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

    The midfielder was the youngest American to debut in the Bundesliga, debuting at 17 years old.

    Marseille also maintains interest in signing Nuno Tavares from Forest.

    The full-back is on loan from Arsenal, who want to sell but need Forest to agree.

