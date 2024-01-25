Ukraine Slams HBO Over Pro-Russia Star’s Casting in ‘The White Lotus’

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Ukraine tore into HBO on Wednesday over a Serbian actor who allegedly supported Russia’s invasion being given a starring role in the third season of The White Lotus.

Miloš Biković, who was personally honored by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 and received Russian citizenship three years ago, was confirmed earlier this month as joining the next series of the award-winning dark comedy. The 36-year-old was previously banned from entering Ukraine over national security concerns and has said that he’s filmed shows in Crimea—the Ukrainian peninsula illegally annexed by Russia.

“Miloš Biković, a Serbian actor with Russian citizenship who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion against Ukraine, gets Russian prizes for ‘service to Russia’s art and culture’, takes part in Russia’s TV shows in temporarily occupied Crimea, and now is set to star in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry captioned an Instagram post Wednesday featuring a mocked up image of the actor wearing a sign reading “Genocide Supporter” around his neck.

