Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    Outrage as New Restaurant Opens Called ‘October 7’

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , ,
    Outrage as New Restaurant Opens Called ‘October 7’

    via X

    A new restaurant apparently named after the brutal massacre of Israelis by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 has opened in Jordan, sparking outrage in Israel.

    The “October 7” restaurant recently opened in the Southern Mazar district near the city of Kerak, according to footage shared by a former member of parliament in the country. The video, shared on X, shows a crowd milling about inside the restaurant this week, along with staffers donning crisp “October 7” uniforms as they prepare shawarma.

    Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid reacted furiously on social media, demanding that Jordanian authorities take action.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French farmers pile pressure on govt to provide answers on aid, regulations

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Trump adviser Peter Navarro to be sentenced for defying committee’s Jan. 6 subpoena

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    All Hail Caesar: Gentle Giant Police Horse That Protected Late Queen Elizabeth II and Named After Roman Emperor Dies at 23 After Being Put Down Due to Arthritis

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    French farmers pile pressure on govt to provide answers on aid, regulations

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Trump adviser Peter Navarro to be sentenced for defying committee’s Jan. 6 subpoena

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    All Hail Caesar: Gentle Giant Police Horse That Protected Late Queen Elizabeth II and Named After Roman Emperor Dies at 23 After Being Put Down Due to Arthritis

    Jan 25, 2024
    News Politics

    ‘Not a good night for Donald Trump’: Why never-Trumpers think he’s really losing

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy