Outrage as New Restaurant Opens Called ‘October 7’

via X

A new restaurant apparently named after the brutal massacre of Israelis by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 has opened in Jordan, sparking outrage in Israel.

The “October 7” restaurant recently opened in the Southern Mazar district near the city of Kerak, according to footage shared by a former member of parliament in the country. The video, shared on X, shows a crowd milling about inside the restaurant this week, along with staffers donning crisp “October 7” uniforms as they prepare shawarma.

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid reacted furiously on social media, demanding that Jordanian authorities take action.

