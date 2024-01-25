Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    ‘Deliverance’ Actor Killed Alongside His Girlfriend, Pet Squirrel, and Dog

    Herbert Coward, the actor behind perhaps the creepiest villain in the 1972 film Deliverance, was killed in a car crash earlier this week alongside his girlfriend and two pets.

    Coward, who gained fame for playing the Toothless Man in the nightmarish thriller, was pulling out of a doctor’s office Wednesday in Haywood County, North Carolina, when another car struck him, killing him, his girlfriend Bertha Brooks, and his pet squirrel and chihuahua, local authorities said.

    The other driver, identified as a 16-year-old, has not been charged, since police determined no crime had been committed in the accident.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

