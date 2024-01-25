Trump Bragging About His Wealth Comes Back to Bite Him at Rape Trial

Mike Segar/Reuters

Donald Trump is in a bind.

The former president is already in trouble in his New York bank fraud trial over his penchant for inflating his net worth. But now, his bragging may end up costing him in his ongoing rape defamation trial as well.

On Thursday, lawyers for plaintiff E. Jean Carroll showed jurors the real estate billionaire gloating about his vast wealth, emphasizing the potential need for massive punitive damages for Trump to feel enough pain to motivate him to stop slandering Carroll.

