Tween Girls’ Separate Shooting Threats Rock South Carolina Suburb

Local police in South Carolina are investigating separate threats made on the very same day by two preteen girls to shoot up their respective elementary schools.

On Wednesday, a 10-year-old girl at Kensington Elementary in Georgetown was charged with a student threat after saying “she wanted to bring a firearm to school and kill several students,” the Georgetown Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Hours earlier, police reported that an 11-year-old girl at neighboring McDonald Elementary school had made a similar threat after an argument with another student. Both girls’ homes were searched after they were charged, police said, finding weapons in a locked safe in the 10-year-old’s house and none in the 11-year-old’s house.

