The Atlanta Falcons will hire Raheem Morris as their new head coach, snubbing Bill Belichick after interviewing the six-time Super Bowl winner TWICE.

Raheem Morris will be the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, who chose the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator after interviewing Bill Belichick twice.

Morris, who served as an assistant in Atlanta from 2015-2020, reportedly won over Falcons management with his plan for the team.

The Falcons conducted an extensive interview process, interviewing Belichick, Ejiro Evero and Bobby Slowik twice. They also spoke with Mike Vrabel earlier this week.

But Morris, 47, won the race to land the Falcons job. He landed his second head coaching job after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011.

After Morris’ three seasons at the helm of the Buccaneers, he had to rise through the NFL ranks again for another full-time head coaching opportunity.

Belichick appeared to be the favorite to become the Falcons’ next coach after two interviews.

Morris spent three seasons as an assistant with the then-Washington Redskins, before six years as a defensive back with the Falcons.

Following the firing of Dan Quinn in 2020, Morris was Atlanta’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season, going 4-7.

Morris was not given the full-time job and Falcons owner Arthur Blank opted for Arthur Smith.

Smith was fired on Jan. 8, less than a minute into “Black Monday,” which marks the first full day of the NFL offseason for teams that didn’t make the playoffs.

The NFL now has only two head coaching vacancies in Washington and Seattle. Belichick is not expected to get either job.

Morris’ appointment comes at a time of uncertainty in Atlanta. The team only has quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke on the roster. Selecting or exchanging for a new partner seems essential for the franchise.

The Falcons have impressive young offensive players in Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London. A decent quarterback could unlock one of the best offenses in the league.