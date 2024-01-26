David Lee Roth Unloads on Van Halen’s Son in Wild Rant: ‘This F*ckin’ Kid’

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage via Getty Images

An unchained David Lee Roth has fixed his sights on Wolfgang Van Halen, ripping his former bandmate for his nepo baby status—among other perceived slights—in a surreal verbal tirade uploaded to YouTube this week.

Roth fronted Van Halen from 1974 to 1985 and again from 2007 to 2020, playing alongside Wolfgang, a bassist and son of the late Eddie Van Halen, during part of his second stint in the legendary rock group. On Wednesday’s episode of his on-and-off podcast project TheRothShow, Roth recalled their time working together mockingly, painting Wolfgang as an insecure and vindictive presence in the band.

The five-minute-32-second episode, titled “This Fuckin’ Kid,” begins with a bizarre spoof interview in which Roth interviews “Jesus Christ.”

