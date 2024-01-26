Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    News

    David Lee Roth Unloads on Van Halen’s Son in Wild Rant: ‘This F*ckin’ Kid’

    By

    Jan 26, 2024 , , , , , ,
    David Lee Roth Unloads on Van Halen’s Son in Wild Rant: ‘This F*ckin’ Kid’

    Chelsea Lauren/WireImage via Getty Images

    An unchained David Lee Roth has fixed his sights on Wolfgang Van Halen, ripping his former bandmate for his nepo baby status—among other perceived slights—in a surreal verbal tirade uploaded to YouTube this week.

    Roth fronted Van Halen from 1974 to 1985 and again from 2007 to 2020, playing alongside Wolfgang, a bassist and son of the late Eddie Van Halen, during part of his second stint in the legendary rock group. On Wednesday’s episode of his on-and-off podcast project TheRothShow, Roth recalled their time working together mockingly, painting Wolfgang as an insecure and vindictive presence in the band.

    The five-minute-32-second episode, titled “This Fuckin’ Kid,” begins with a bizarre spoof interview in which Roth interviews “Jesus Christ.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ukraine and Russia trade accusations over fatal plane crash

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Australia Day 2024: Bondi Beach is worlds apart from how the national day was celebrated years ago

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    SCOTUS denies Kenneth Eugene Smith’s appeal to stop the world’s first nitrogen execution and allows Alabama to execute him by inhaling the gas: he eats his last meal of Waffle House steak and eggs.

    Jan 26, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Ukraine and Russia trade accusations over fatal plane crash

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Australia Day 2024: Bondi Beach is worlds apart from how the national day was celebrated years ago

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    SCOTUS denies Kenneth Eugene Smith’s appeal to stop the world’s first nitrogen execution and allows Alabama to execute him by inhaling the gas: he eats his last meal of Waffle House steak and eggs.

    Jan 26, 2024
    News

    Newsmax Airs Alarming Discussion of Civil War With Federal Government

    Jan 26, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy