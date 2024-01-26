The Bachelor’s Brooke Blurton among Aussie stars attending ‘Invasion Day’ marches as host of celebrities protest Australia Day

Brooke Blurton has joined a chorus of celebrities speaking out against Australia Day.

The Bachelor star, who is a Noongar-Yamatji woman, attended an ‘Invasion Day’ rally in Melbourne and shared highlights of the protest on her Instagram Stories.

The former reality star documented the crowd, many of whom were wearing Aboriginal flag t-shirts and holding signs.

One attendee’s T-shirt said “respect black matriarchy” and some protesters wore Aboriginal flags draped over their shoulders like capes.

Talk To Me star Zoe Terakes took part in the Sydney leg of the ‘Invasion Day’ protests and the actor also shared images of the pulsating crowd holding signs.

Home and Away actor Lincoln Younes and ABC star Costa Georgiadis also attended the ‘Invasion Day’ rally in Sydney to protest Australia Day celebrations.

Lincoln shared a photo on his Instagram as he joined thousands of people across the country to protest Australia Day on January 26 and for indigenous rights.

The actor simply captioned the photo with a black, yellow and red love heart, the colors of the Aboriginal flag.

Lincoln was joined by Costa, who was seen at the protest wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts.

Other stars shared their thoughts on social media, including boxing champion Harry Garside.

‘I’d like to say I’m one of the most patriotic Australians I know. That’s why I’m making this state. “For years I have celebrated Australia Day on January 26, but only recently have I sat down to think about what that day means,” he wrote.

‘The day doesn’t really have any meaning for Australia, but it does for the British. “The day is built on misery for some and realistically we could celebrate our beautiful land any other day,” Harry continued.

‘I have done some research and have come to my own conclusion that from now on I will celebrate Australia Day on January 1 every year, because back in 1901 legislation was passed and this beautiful country we live in became a federation. Happy Australia Day guys.

He added in an Instagram Stories post: ‘Seven years later and I’m still standing by this. Grateful every day to be Australian. Truly the best country in the world.’

Maria Thattil made a simple statement by sharing a piece of Aboriginal art, as well as an image of famous Australian Aboriginal people projected onto the Opera House.

Actress Debra Lawrance also let an image do the talking, posting the Aboriginal flag on Instagram with no accompanying comments.

Influencer Tahnee Cook posted an Aboriginal flag alongside the words “Always was, always will be,” which Married at First Sight star Alyssa Barmonde also shared.

Meanwhile, Abbie Chatfield explained that she won’t be releasing a new episode on her podcast “since it’s Invasion Day.”

‘Hello everyone! There will be no episode of Nightmare Fuel tomorrow since it is Invasion Day. Instead, we have recorded a list of the protests and marches taking place in the capitals. It always was and always will be,’ he stated.

Former Married At First Sight star Nasser Sultan also condemned Australia Day as a day of celebration.

‘Australia is the only country that celebrates the day it was invaded. Which is a little like America throwing a pool party on Pearl Harbor day,” she wrote.

Gogglebox star Matty Fahd marked Australia Day by posting a tribute to indigenous Australians.

She shared an image on Instagram of two indigenous women holding the Australian Aboriginal flag.

“Always was, always will be,” he captioned the post.

On Thursday, Jesinta Campbell also shared a fiery post condemning Australia Day as a celebration of “colonisation”.

The former Miss Universe Australia, who is married to Indigenous Sydney Swans star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin, took to Instagram to reshare several posts from prominent anti-Australia Day activists.

The first post simply had the words “Australia Day” crossed out, with the words “Invasion Day” written underneath in bold.

He continued: ‘The arrival of one race at the expense of another. Will you learn the names of the correct places on the land you live on?

‘Once you’ve done this, research the events they hold on this date/throughout the year. Go towards them. Surround yourself with culture.’

Finally, Jesinta reposted a graphic saying: “Australia is the only country to mark colonization as its national day.”