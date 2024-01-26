Fri. Jan 26th, 2024

    Meghan McCain ‘Horrified’ by Jon Stewart Going ‘Woke’

    Jan 26, 2024
    Meghan McCain ‘Horrified’ by Jon Stewart Going ‘Woke’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    Meghan McCain is an expert on stirring up trouble with late-night talk show hosts. Just recently, she called the time she got into an argument with Seth Meyers about Israel “one of the worst experiences” of her life. And she was at it again on her podcast this week, taking potshots at an old rival, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who it was announced this week will be returning to his old gig through the 2024 election (if only once a week).

    “I’m the first person to say that when I was a teenager in my formative years, I loved The Daily Show,” McCain began on this week’s episode of her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat. “I thought it was so funny. I loved Jon Stewart.”

    “I grew up, I became an adult, I had kids, and I watched his Apple show,” McCain continued, referring to The Problem With Jon Stewart. “I was horrified at the sort of creature he has morphed into.”

