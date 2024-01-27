Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Nikki Haley Calls Trump ‘Totally Unhinged,’ Spars With Fox News Hosts

    Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley unleashed on the GOP frontrunner on Friday, calling Donald Trump “totally unhinged” while taking aim at the Republican National Committee for briefly considering a resolution to officially name Trump the presumptive nominee.

    The former South Carolina governor, who was once pushed as Fox News’ preferred Trump alternative in the GOP race, also sparred with the network’s hosts over her criticism of the ex-president.

    Appearing on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Haley was asked to react to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel calling on her to drop out of the race and whether she’s spoken to McDaniel lately.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

