Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    News

    Couple Accused of Swindling $34M From Publishing Millionaire

    By

    Jan 27, 2024
    Couple Accused of Swindling $34M From Publishing Millionaire

    Getty Images

    A couple who worked as chauffeurs for the publishing giant Win McCormack have been accused this week of swindling their boss out of $34 million over the last seven years, a scheme federal prosecutors described as being a “colossal heist” to The Oregonian.

    Sergey V. Lebedenko, 53, and his 48-year-old wife, Galina A. Lebedenko, were arrested Tuesday in Oregon on federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

    The couple is accused of using McCormack’s American Express credit card to make thousands of fraudulent charges between 2016 and 2023. In that time, prosecutors said the couple purchased multiple properties—including one that “may have” been bought for their pastor—that included a $2.3 million residence in Sunriver, Oregon, and a $2 million home in Bermuda Dunes, California.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

