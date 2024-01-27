US Embassy in Bahamas issues travel warning to Americans as 18 people are murdered ‘in broad daylight’ in January

The US embassy in the Bahamas has posted a security warning and notice warning tourists about rising levels of gang violence and homicides.

According to authorities, 18 murders have been reported in the country in January alone, the main reason being retaliatory gang violence.

The State Department has asked people to refrain from excursions and water sports.

Americans have been advised to use extreme caution and remain vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The US embassy in the Bahamas has advised Americans visiting the country to be cautious, after nearly 20 people died in one month alone.

The US Embassy in Nassau has issued a security warning and advisory to tourists about rising levels of gang violence and homicides.

Since the beginning of 2024, there has been an increase in violent crime, including robberies, armed robberies and sexual assaults, in both tourist and non-tourist areas.

According to authorities, 18 murders have been reported in the country in January alone, the main reason being retaliatory gang violence.

Americans have been advised to use extreme caution and remain vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties.

“Murders have occurred at all hours, even in broad daylight, in the streets,” the embassy wrote in a release.

Americans have been advised to use extreme caution and remain vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties.

According to officials, Antonio Venus of Greaves Street, Monte Grant was murdered in Tunapuna on January 13, one of 18 murders reported in just one month.

The authorities have also asked tourists not to physically resist any attempted robbery and not to open the entrance door of any hotel/residence to unknown persons.

The State Department has placed the Bahamas on its ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ warning list and has even asked people to refrain from excursions and water sports.

‘Activities involving commercial recreational vessels, including water tours, are not consistently regulated.

‘Vessels may be poorly maintained and some operators may not have safety certifications. Always check and heed local weather and marine alerts before engaging in water activities.

‘Never swim alone, regardless of your age or swimming skill level. Stay within your fitness and swimming capabilities.

“Be aware of sharks when swimming and doing water activities as there have been recent fatal and non-fatal shark-related incidents.”

The State Department has placed the Bahamas on its ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ warning list and has even asked people to refrain from excursions and water sports.

The US embassy in Nassau has issued a security warning and advisory to tourists over rising levels of gang violence and homicides (pictured)

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis commented on the notice: ‘We will not violate anyone’s civil liberties, but you are likely to be affected by further roadblocks and police actions without warning.

“This may make you late for your appointments or delay the plans you have, but it is a small price to pay for the collective benefit of having our streets safer and our lives less ruined by murders and other violent crimes.”

According local newsDavis has already presented an anti-crime plan to the public in response to this month’s rising homicide rate.

Last week, video footage emerged of the moment a 30-year-old man was shot dead on the street in broad daylight.

The authorities have also asked tourists not to physically resist any attempted robbery and not to open the entrance door of any hotel/residence to unknown persons.

According officialsAntonio Venus of Greaves Street, Mount Grant was murdered in Tunapuna on January 13.

The video shows a crash of a black Toyota AE100, driven by Venus, crashing into the door of a white car and falling down a drain.

While the accident was happening, three men quickly got out of the white car with weapons in their hands and ran towards Venus.

The trio quickly shot at the car and ran back to their own car before driving off.

Police discovered Venus in the driver’s seat bleeding from gunshot wounds to her torso. She later died from her injuries at a hospital.

Authorities have not identified any suspects.