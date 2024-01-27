Cities across US call for ceasefire for Israel’s war on Gaza

NNA ndash;nbsp;Many cities across thenbsp;US have issued resolutions, individually, during their local council meetings, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians and end the ongoing war on the Palestinian people, considered the most brutal since 1948.

Many cities in the states of Michigan, New York, California, Georgia, Ohio, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Missouri and Rhode Island issued resolutions urging US President Joe Biden and Congress to call for a ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. — WAFA

