Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Cities across US call for ceasefire for Israel’s war on Gaza

    By

    Jan 27, 2024 , , ,

    NNA ndash;nbsp;Many cities across thenbsp;US have issued resolutions, individually, during their local council meetings, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilians and end the ongoing war on the Palestinian people, considered the most brutal since 1948.

    Many cities in the states of Michigan, New York, California, Georgia, Ohio, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Missouri and Rhode Island issued resolutions urging US President Joe Biden and Congress to call for a ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. — WAFA

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Basil Zempilas ‘hot mic’: Perth mayor denies calling Australian Open women’s final the ‘reserves game’ after video goes viral

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    RBA: The use of cash has fallen by five percent since the pandemic

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Ronald Reagan’s speechwriter says Nikki Haley can get the jump on Trump

    Jan 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Basil Zempilas ‘hot mic’: Perth mayor denies calling Australian Open women’s final the ‘reserves game’ after video goes viral

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    RBA: The use of cash has fallen by five percent since the pandemic

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Ronald Reagan’s speechwriter says Nikki Haley can get the jump on Trump

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    China steps up military pressure on Taiwan after US visit

    Jan 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy