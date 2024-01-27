Nikki Haley Drags Trump Over $83 Million E. Jean Carroll Defamation Decision

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Nikki Haley took to X on Friday evening to slam Donald Trump over the pricey fine he’s court-ordered to pay to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her.

“Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83 million in damages. We’re not talking about fixing the border. We’re not talking about tackling inflation,” Haley wrote, naming two key issues in the election which she and Trump have both promised to solve.

Haley’s comments underscored her vow to stay in the Republican primary race even after finishing second to Trump in the New Hampshire primary.

