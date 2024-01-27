Sat. Jan 27th, 2024

    News

    Nikki Haley Drags Trump Over $83 Million E. Jean Carroll Defamation Decision

    By

    Jan 27, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Nikki Haley Drags Trump Over $83 Million E. Jean Carroll Defamation Decision

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Nikki Haley took to X on Friday evening to slam Donald Trump over the pricey fine he’s court-ordered to pay to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her.

    “Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83 million in damages. We’re not talking about fixing the border. We’re not talking about tackling inflation,” Haley wrote, naming two key issues in the election which she and Trump have both promised to solve.

    Haley’s comments underscored her vow to stay in the Republican primary race even after finishing second to Trump in the New Hampshire primary.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Holocaust Remembrance Day sparks conversations about global rise in anti-Semitism – National | globalnews.ca

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    The Masked Singer UK’s Owl introduces himself as a TV icon leaving viewers stunned when host Joel Dommet declares: “This is the best reveal we’ve ever had!”

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Taylor Swift Removed From Twitter Search After Explicit AI Photos Go Viral

    Jan 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Holocaust Remembrance Day sparks conversations about global rise in anti-Semitism – National | globalnews.ca

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    The Masked Singer UK’s Owl introduces himself as a TV icon leaving viewers stunned when host Joel Dommet declares: “This is the best reveal we’ve ever had!”

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Taylor Swift Removed From Twitter Search After Explicit AI Photos Go Viral

    Jan 27, 2024
    News

    Nikki Haley Drags Trump Over $83 Million E. Jean Carroll Defamation Decision

    Jan 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy