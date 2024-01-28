Travis Kelce and the Chiefs land in Baltimore ahead of Sunday’s AFC title game against the Ravens… but will Taylor Swift be there to cheer on her boyfriend as Kansas City aims for another Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs landed in Baltimore

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs landed in Baltimore ahead of tomorrow’s AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens.

The players got off the Chiefs flight from Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. and with just 24 hours before the game that will be the end of one team’s Super Bowl LVIII dreams and a ticket to Las Vegas for the other.

Dressed in head-to-toe black (hat, sunglasses, jacket and pants, with a heavy chain around his neck), Kelce strutted around the runway looking every inch the man who meant business.

There are no distractions here, even though the star-studded crowd is expected to attend Sunday’s game.

And right at the front of the celebrity pack, Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, a regular fixture in the VIP box at her boyfriend’s games, is expected to join the tight end’s friends and family to cheer. to the Chiefs in what they hope will be the victory. .

Travis Kelce (in black hat and sunglasses) is seen getting off the plane in Baltimore with the Chiefs

In one of several exclusive photos, Travis Kelce is seen getting off the plane with his teammates in Baltimore.

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are trailing by 4.5 points.

Last week, Swift had a wild reunion with Kelce’s brother, Jason, 36, when Kelce’s older brother took off his shirt, jumped off the register and crushed Budweiser cans with Buffalo Bill fans while celebrating one of his younger brother’s two touchdowns.

Earlier this week, speaking on New Heights, the podcast Jason co-hosts, admitted his wife Kylie had warned him to be “on his best behavior” when he met Swift, 34, for the first time.

Anyway, Jason said he informed the mother of his three young children that he planned to take off his shirt and jump into the crowd.

He admitted: ‘I let Kylie know. The moment I walked into that suite I said I was going to take off my shirt and jump out of that suite, and she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’

He continued, ‘[I said] “I’m not asking permission, I’m doing this,” and she was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were going to meet Taylor.”

Travis, 34, said with a laugh: “I saw this and it was pure chaos.” I’ll tell you what man, if you don’t run for president, this whole thing is going to go down the drain.

He assured Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of this season, that “Tay absolutely loved” him and the antics that have seen the elder Kelce at the center of a slew of affectionate memes over the past week .

Swift was joined by Kylie’s rumored sister-in-law Jason, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ new best friend Brittany, 28, model and actress Cara Delevingne, 31, and Kelce’s parents Donna, 71 , and Ed, 72, in the box at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium last year. Sunday.

The frigid temperatures caused Bills fans to pull stadium seats out into the heavy snow before the game, but they did nothing to diminish the heat of the competition — or Kelce’s obvious heat.

In a sweet moment, Kelce blew a kiss to his loved ones in the box. In another, she celebrated one of her two touchdowns by forming a heart with her gloved hands and sending it directly to a beaming Swift.