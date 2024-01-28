🔴 Live: UN chief Guterres asks donor countries for ‘continuity’ in Gaza agency operations

Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded on Saturday for donor states to “guarantee the continuity” of the body’s Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) after several followed the US and Canada in halting funding over accusations of staff involvement in Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. The US says it is making progress on a potential agreement under which Israel would pause military operations against Hamas in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. 

