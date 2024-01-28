Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Talks in Paris today regarding Gaza with the participation of Washington, Cairo, Israel and Doha

    NNA – Today, Sunday, talks are taking place in Paris between the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, and senior officials from Egypt, Qatar, and Israel, to discuss a truce agreement in the Gaza war, according to what sources close to the participants in these meetings told Agence France-Presse.

    The four countries are also holding talks with the French authorities, according to the same sources, to move towards an agreement that includes a truce in the fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

