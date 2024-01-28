Sun. Jan 28th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Britain: A warship repelled a Houthi drone attack in the Red Sea

    By

    Jan 28, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – On Saturday, the British warship Diamond repelled a drone attack launched by the Yemeni Houthi group in the Red Sea, British officials said.

    The British Ministry of Defense said in a statement today, reported by Reuters: ldquo;Diamond, using its Sea Viper missile system, destroyed a drone that targeted it without causing damage to Diamond or injuries among its crew.rdquo;

    The statement added: quot;These abhorrent and unlawful attacks are unacceptable, and we must protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.quot;

    nbsp;

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Love Island SPOILER: Georgia S makes a surprise confession to Tom about her feelings, before telling Callum that he’s “the only one she’d like to spend a night in the hideaway with”.

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Newport County vs Man United – FA Cup fourth round: Live results, team news and updates as Erik ten Hag’s side look to avoid upset at Rodney Parade

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Top Putin ally says a ‘destructive civil confrontation’ could happen in the US over Texas border standoff

    Jan 28, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Love Island SPOILER: Georgia S makes a surprise confession to Tom about her feelings, before telling Callum that he’s “the only one she’d like to spend a night in the hideaway with”.

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Newport County vs Man United – FA Cup fourth round: Live results, team news and updates as Erik ten Hag’s side look to avoid upset at Rodney Parade

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    Top Putin ally says a ‘destructive civil confrontation’ could happen in the US over Texas border standoff

    Jan 28, 2024
    News

    US special operations forces are searching for a new extreme long-range rifle for their next big fight as Ukraine shows the damage that snipers can do

    Jan 28, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy