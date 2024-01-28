Britain: A warship repelled a Houthi drone attack in the Red Sea

NNA – On Saturday, the British warship Diamond repelled a drone attack launched by the Yemeni Houthi group in the Red Sea, British officials said.

The British Ministry of Defense said in a statement today, reported by Reuters: ldquo;Diamond, using its Sea Viper missile system, destroyed a drone that targeted it without causing damage to Diamond or injuries among its crew.rdquo;

The statement added: quot;These abhorrent and unlawful attacks are unacceptable, and we must protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.quot;

