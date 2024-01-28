Beloved Town Manager Dies After Saving 4-Year-Old Son From Frozen Pond

John Ewing/Getty Images

When the ice over frozen Etna Pond gave out beneath Kevin Howell and his little boy, Howell made sure his son was safe.

The Maine man hauled the 4-year-old boy out of the freezing water when they fell through around 6:30 a.m. during their morning walk. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, Howell then told the boy to run home and get his mother, Katie.

When the boy reached her, his mother told him to stay home, called 911, and then rushed to her husband, still trapped in the frigid waters, with anchor and rope in hand, authorities said. Then she fell through the ice as well.

Read more at The Daily Beast.