Mon. Jan 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Ibrahim, South Korean Ambassador broach latest developments amid local, regional tensions

    By

    Jan 29, 2024

    NNA – Major General, Abbas Ibrahim, on Monday welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Lebanon, ILPark, at his office in Beirut.

    The meeting delved into the latest developments in the region, particularly amidst the alarming escalation of military actions in Gaza, and its transformation into a humanitarian catastrophe.

    Discussions also revolved around the latest updates regarding the Lebanese arena, especially in southern Lebanon, and the perilous escalation pursued by the Israeli government, which blatantly disregards international resolutions, notably Resolution 1701.

    By

