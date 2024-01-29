GOP Senator Punished By His Own Party for Doing His Job on Border Deal

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Republican senator who led efforts to negotiate with the Biden administration on a border deal was condemned and censured by his own state’s party on Saturday for the simple act of speaking with Democrats—despite the fact that the chamber has not yet voted on the measure.

Just one day later, a defiant Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) appeared on Fox News to defend his work in Congress—which many of his colleagues supported until former President Donald Trump came out against the measure last week.

The Oklahoma Republican Party on Saturday approved the resolution condemning Lankford for the offense of “working with Democrat Chuck Schumer on an open border deal to allow 5,000 illegal immigrants a day to enter and work in the United States,” a direct contradiction of what Lankford himself has characterized as an attempt to prevent illegal crossings.

Read more at The Daily Beast.