    Gunman’s Special Needs Daughter Hid From Father in Home to Survive Calif. Murder-Suicide | VIDEO

    Gunman’s Special Needs Daughter Hid From Father in Home to Survive Calif. Murder-Suicide | VIDEO

    GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The lone survivor of a horrific murder-suicide that took four lives in Granada Hills was an adult woman with special needs who was the daughter of the suspected gunman, according to friends of the family. Los Angeles police investigators say a man in his 80s shot and killed his wife and his two adult children Saturday at the family home on Lerdo Avenue.

