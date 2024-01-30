Ashley Benson shows off her belly while appearing topless for Ladygunn magazine: ‘Being a mother is going to change everything’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ashley Benson put her bare belly front and center while gracing the cover of ladybug magazine.

Posing for the cover of the January digital issue, Ashley, 34, appeared topless while protecting her modesty with just her hands.

While one hand protected her cleavage, the other tenderly cradled her belly.

She showed off her stunning engagement ring and donned a chunky gold necklace along with a smear of mauve lipstick. Her brunette tresses cascaded across her chest in textured beachy waves.

The Pretty Little Liars alum is expecting her first child with her husband, oil heir Brandon Davis.

Ashley Benson put her bare belly front and center as she graced the cover of Ladygunn magazine.

Speaking to the magazine, she talked about becoming a mother and starting a relationship with her husband.

“Being a mother is going to change everything,” she told Ladygunn.

She also revealed how she met Brandon after going on her own journey of healing and self-discovery.

‘I was becoming the person I always wanted to be. And I just wanted to let that go and see where life takes me. Which, ironically, was when I connected with Brandon,” she explained.

Ashley immediately sensed that Brandon was going to be it for her: “It was immediate. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to marry you,’” she explained.

The lovebirds have been on the fast track since they were first spotted together in January 2023 at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.

They went Instagram official with their romance in June, and then announced their engagement in July. They quietly got married late last year.

News of the wedding came when Benson’s mother, Shannon, shared a photo on social media of Ashley and Brandon wearing what appeared to be wedding rings.

The artist confirmed her pregnancy in November while shopping for her baby list with Brandon at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom.

The Pretty Little Liars vet is expecting her first child with husband Brandon Davis; photographed earlier this month

The lovebirds have been on the fast track since they were first spotted together in January 2023 at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game; pictured December 2023

The two were pictured browsing the retailer as they added baby essentials to their wish list.

Rumors that Benson and the mid-2000s party animal were expecting began circulating in October.

An informant said In contact at that time: ‘Ashley Benson is pregnant. I don’t know how far along she is, but she’s been showing at least since September.’