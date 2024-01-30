The Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman predicted before the season that he would beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl… but that’s not what the wide receiver expected after being traded by the Jets!

Mecole Hardman predicted a Jets-49ers Super Bowl showdown before the season

He will face San Francisco in the big game, but as a Chiefs player.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman predicted before the season that he would defeat the 49ers in the Super Bowl, and he could be proven right in a roundabout way after a midseason change of scenery.

Hardman began the season with the Jets and expectations were high following the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, with the 25-year-old telling mentalist Oz Pearlman on ‘Hard Knocks’ that Gang Green would win the final game 31-21.

But the receiver was traded back to Kansas City (where he spent the first four years of his career) on Oct. 18, and now his preseason prediction has resurfaced in line with the Chiefs set to face the 49ers for the title in two. weeks.

Pearlman reposted the clip on his account x this week, writing ‘Mecole Hardman could have predicted her own future!!’

In the video, it is revealed that the mentalist had also predicted a 31-21 Jets victory over the 49ers, while showing a poster board that already had the score written on it.

Hardman has had a modest impact on Kansas City’s offense since his return in October.

Hardman received minimal playing time in New York, as he recorded just one reception for six yards before being returned to Kansas City.

He was traded along with a 2025 seventh-round pick for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Hardman has had a slightly bigger impact at KC, as he finished the regular season with 124 receiving yards in 11 games.

The receiver had a brutal game in the divisional round against Buffalo, turning the ball over twice, including a touchback from the one-yard line while trying to break the plane of the end zone.

However, Hardman could get his third ring in two weeks if the Chiefs manage to defeat the 49ers.