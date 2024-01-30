Lala Kent, 33, reveals she wants a second child through IUI because it’s stupid to ‘wait to fall in love with a man’ to have a baby… after ‘love rat’ Randall Emmett broke her baby heart

Lala Kent, 33, of Vanderpump Rules fame, plans to expand her family.

The reality show siren, born Lauren Elyse Burningham, said Cosmopolitan this week that he wants another child.

And instead of using a male partner, the 33-year-old blonde shared that she wants to do it all alone.

The baby will be conceived through IUI with the help of a sperm donor.

The red carpet stunner is still single after leaving her fiancé, controversial Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, in 2021 amid accusations that he cheated.

He is the father of her first daughter, Ocean, two years old. He is scheduled to turn three next month.

Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a procedure that treats infertility.

IUI increases the chances of pregnancy by placing specially prepared sperm directly into the uterus, the organ in which the baby develops, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Another name for the procedure is artificial insemination.

She is conceiving her second child on her own through IUI and is keen to destigmatize it.

The Bravo star is doing motherhood her way because she doesn’t want to wait to have a partner after a nasty breakup with Randall, who was accused of cheating on her.

He said that ‘finding a partner and falling in love with someone’ doesn’t have much to do with bringing a child into the world.

Kent added that it’s okay to use a sperm donor.

“It’s like you’re shopping for your partner, but only to have a child, so there’s a lot involved,” said the star, who looked stunning in Cosmo’s new photo shoot.

‘But the moment I found this donor, it caught my attention. He felt like my baby’s daddy.’

The IUI process doesn’t scare her.

“I would say the IUI process is very much having scientific sex,” Lala said.

“It’s the wildest thing in the world.”

The TV star added: “When my doctor was explaining it to me, I thought, Oh, this is like I’m in the bedroom with someone, but I don’t have to wait for the big O. It’s just over and over again.” made.

“Let’s do it, let’s get the most valuable thing that comes out of a man, which is his sperm, and I’ll be on my way.”

On why she is doing IUI: ‘I won’t bet on having my child.

“And I just don’t think finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world.”

Kent said she started thinking differently after Randall broke her heart.

“When my life took a very different direction, I knew I wanted to have more children,” the star said while noting her split from Randall in 2021.

Lala and her ex-partner Randall began dating in 2015.

He later said: “It was a very strange thing that was happening because everyone was telling me, ‘You’re going to find someone.’

“And I started thinking, ‘Why does my desire to have more children have to involve someone else?’” she explained.

On her advice to other women: ‘If you want to have children and you’re just waiting for “that person” to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route we can take.

‘It’s 2024! There are many ways to have a baby and it doesn’t take a man to do it.

The busy star also said she has sometimes felt bad for her son.

“Sometimes I suffer from guilt because I had a good time with Ocean,” Lala shared.

‘My life has completely blown up and yet I have this healthy, happy baby, who I am so grateful for. But you struggle with the question: Why me?

(left) James Kennedy and Randall Emmett on Vanderpump Rules

In October he marked five years of sobriety.

The star remembers hitting rock bottom and feeling “helpless” before deciding to give up alcohol.

Alongside a photo of her on a walk with Ocean, she wrote on Instagram: “Today I have been sober for 5 years. On this day I relive my lowest moment. All the details of what happened that day. Waking up, admitting that I was powerless and, for the first time in many years, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

‘I am very grateful for this day. I will continue to work hard on my sobriety and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers. I see you, I love you. Thanks God. Happy Birthday to me!’

In 2022, she admitted that she was “terrified” of having sex with a new partner while sober.

Lala didn’t have to worry about intimate matters when she was engaged to Emmett.

Kent, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay pose backstage as Ariana makes her Broadway debut as Roxy Hart in Chicago in New York on Monday.

However, after they broke up, she entered into a new romance and admitted that she was afraid to be intimate without having some Dutch courage.

Speaking on the ‘Intimate Knowledge’ podcast, she explained: ‘I got into a relationship when I was in my alcoholism, and then I got sober with this person, so I already felt comfortable. But as far as being out in the world sexually with nothing to numb me to what’s going on, not that I want to be numb, but at least you have some liquid courage.

Of her subsequent romance she added: “I was so terrified of having sex sober because I’d never done it before.”

However, the meeting went well and she said of the experience: ‘[We] We came back for more, a lot… Whoever taught him needs some kind of reward because it was amazing.’