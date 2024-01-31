Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    News

    Fury After Israeli Ministers Attend ‘Resettle Gaza’ Blowout

    By

    Jan 31, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Fury After Israeli Ministers Attend ‘Resettle Gaza’ Blowout

    Amir Cohen/Pool/Reuters

    A boisterous weekend convention held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem in which Israeli officials—including several of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ministers—called for Israeli resettlement in Gaza is exposing deep rifts between Washington and Jerusalem.

    At the conference, a number of top Israeli officials advocated for Israel’s reoccupation of Gaza after Israel’s war in Gaza comes to a close. Some advocated for the “voluntary” removal of Palestinians from the enclave.

    Footage of the gathering posted to social media show many dancing, jumping, and fist-pumping in apparent celebration. That, even in the face of Israel killing tens of thousands of Palestinians in its bombardment of Gaza in recent months, the dire humanitarian situation and human suffering in the enclave, and over 100 hostages still held captive by Hamas.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Indiana Man Agrees to Plead Guilty to Killing Teenage Girl Who Worked for Him

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Feds Nab Murder Suspect Who Snuck Across Northern Border

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Elon Musk’s $55 billion Tesla pay package overturned by Delaware judge

    Jan 31, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Indiana Man Agrees to Plead Guilty to Killing Teenage Girl Who Worked for Him

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Feds Nab Murder Suspect Who Snuck Across Northern Border

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Elon Musk’s $55 billion Tesla pay package overturned by Delaware judge

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    iCloud outage for millions of Apple users

    Jan 31, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy