Day 117 of Genocide: dozens of civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

NNA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed, and others sustained various injuries, in the ongoing occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip, which today entersnbsp;its 117th day.

WAFA correspondent reported that six citizens were killed and others were injured after warplanes and artillery bombarded the city of Khan Yunis, coinciding with shooting from Israeli helicopters and dronesnbsp;in the center and west of the city.

Dozens were injured in an Israeli missile strike that targeted a house innbsp;Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

A number of civilians were killed and others were injured by artillery shelling, Israeli air strikes, and gunfire from Israeli occupation vehicles in various areas northwest of Gaza City.

The occupation warplanes launched a series of air strikes that targeted homes in the neighborhoods of Gaza City, asnbsp;ambulances continue to facenbsp;difficulty in moving to retrieve the bodies of the slain civilians and the wounded due to the ongoing bombing and gunfire from the occupation.

Israeli artillery also targeted Al-Awda Hospital innbsp;Tal Al-Zaatar neighborhood of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The vicinity of Al-Dawa Mosque, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, sawnbsp;violent and continuous artillery shelling.

The occupation artillery shelling also targeted the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, and according to sources,nbsp;ambulances find it difficult to move.nbsp;

The vicinity of the Austrian neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis, also sawnbsp;gunfire and artillery shelling.

The occupation forces blew up a residential square in the center of Khan Yunis.

The occupation military bulldozers also carried out razing operations innbsp;Al-Shuhadaa Street in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, under protection from tanks, amid artillery shelling and heavy gunfire.

The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, which began on October 7th, has so far killednbsp;26,751 citizens, the majority of whom were women and children, and injurednbsp;about 65,636 others, while more than 8,000 citizens are still missing under thenbsp;rubble and on the roads, in an infinite toll.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.