Motorsports stalwart Chip Ganassi apologizes after KILLING driver Devlin DeFrancesco’s puppy in harrowing crash: ‘I feel terrible’

Chip Ganassi ran over and killed a driver’s puppy before the 24 Hours of Daytona

Ganassi called the incident “very unfortunate” and promised to donate money to charities.

The owner of the iconic race car, Chip Ganassi, apologized after running over and killing a driver’s golden retriever puppy earlier this past weekend. Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Ganassi described the death of Devlin DeFrancesco’s dog Lucky as “very unfortunate.” He apologized to the DeFranceso family after the heartbreaking incident at the Daytona International Speedway trailer park.

The 65-year-old also promised to make a donation to the Humane Society of Indianapolis.

Ganassi said he stopped his vehicle after accidentally hitting the dog and later spoke to police about the incident.

“The accident the other night with Devlin DeFrancesco’s dog was very unfortunate,” he wrote on X.

Devlin DeFrancesco Posted Heartbreaking Tribute to Puppy Lucky on Social Media

“Not only do I feel really bad about that, I also feel really bad for Devlin, Katie and the DeFrancesco kids.

“On behalf of his dog Lucky and the DeFrancesco family, I am making a generous donation to the Indianapolis Humane Society.”

DeFrancesco also took to social media, speaking about the pain of losing his dog and thanking Ganassi for his gesture.

“I want to personally thank @GanassiChip for his apology to me, my parents, my siblings and Katie,” he said.

“Nothing can bring Lucky back or make the pain go away,” DeFrancesco wrote.

‘In support of other dogs/puppies in a city that is so important to me. Where I spend a lot of my time doing what I love with great people.

The host also posted photos of Lucky along with the caption, “Rest in peace…you will always have a special place in my heart.”

The Canadian-Italian driver participated in the race driving the No 78 Forte Racing and finished 16th in the GTD class.