Thu. Feb 1st, 2024

    Donald Trump Falsely Suggests He ‘Won’ New York Court Battle

    Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he “won” one of his court battles—either his civil fraud case or his defamation case—in an appeals court.

    After meeting with Teamsters President Sean O’Brien in Washington, D.C., Trump took questions from reporters, one of whom asked how he intends on paying the hefty $83 million penalty from his recent defamation trial and what is likely to be a several hundred million dollar judgment in his civil fraud case.

    “Do you plan to try to use campaign funds or PAC money to try to pay some of the penalties in the New York defamation and fraud cases?” a reporter asked.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

