Troubled actress Jodi Gordon makes a shocking admission about her substance abuse demons after going to rehab two years ago and reveals her career change.

Jodi Gordon made a shocking admission that she has struggled with substance abuse for “most of her life” while celebrating her 39th birthday on Thursday.

The actress shared a raw post on Instagram explaining how going to rehab and getting sober “completely changed my life in a way I didn’t think was possible.”

The former Home and Away star completed a 30-day recovery program for alcohol addiction at a Sydney clinic in early 2022.

“I have struggled with substance abuse for most of my life, I entered recovery at age 24 but was never able to stop,” she wrote in the post.

“On April 7, 2022, I became sober and have remained sober ever since, completely changing my life in ways I didn’t think possible.”

Jodi said her mother Bronwyn is her “hero” and “constantly teaches me how to use my own strength to pick myself up.”

The actress also revealed how her father, who died last year, taught her ‘acceptance, forgiveness and unconditional love’.

She hinted she had mended her rocky relationship with ex-husband Braith Anasta, thanking the former NRL star for giving her the gift of nine-year-old daughter Aleeia.

‘I always wanted a big family and I had one with my daughter Aleeia. “She is unlike any human being she has ever met: she is so loving, fierce, patient, wise and curious,” she continued.

Troubled Jodi was once embroiled in a bizarre drugs scandal with biker associate and Kings Cross identity Mark Judge in June 2009.

Police found the couple huddled together in the bedroom of Mark’s Bellevue Hill home, after Jodi called Triple Zero under the illusion that armed intruders were threatening her life, prompting an emergency operation.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and found no signs of any intruders, just Jodi and Mark hiding in a bedroom.

Jodi allegedly told officers during an interview after the bizarre episode that she had done cocaine earlier that night.

A day earlier, her fiancé, Channel Seven heir Ryan Stokes, had called Kings Cross police to report Jodi missing after a night out. The couple separated shortly after the scandal.

After her separation from Ryan, Jodi dated the man who would become her husband: rugby league player Braith Anasta.

They were married between 2012 and 2015 and welcomed their daughter Aleeia in 2014.

Sadly, the couple split in 2015 and Jodi had a couple of affairs before meeting British banker Sebastian Blackler.

Their relationship made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2020, after it was revealed that Sebastian would face court over an arrested violence order issued by the police just a week after Jodi went public with their relationship.

Jodi is pictured at an event with her Home and Away co-star Isabel Lucas during their soap opera days.

Police took out a provisional AVO, ostensibly to protect Gordon from Blackler after attending his home in the eastern suburbs.

Police were called to Gordon’s home in Double Bay shortly after midnight after reports of a disturbance.

“At around 12.30am on Friday 27 November 2020, officers were called to a unit at Wiston Gardens in Double Bay,” a NSW Police spokesperson said at the time.

‘Following investigations, Eastern Suburbs officers suspended the investigation at the victim’s request. No further action is expected at this time.”

Police subsequently took an interim AVO to prevent Blackler from assaulting, threatening, stalking, harassing or intimidating Gordon.

A fresh-faced Jodi Gordon is pictured with her Home and Away co-star Chris Hemsworth in 2006.

The former couple separated in May 2021, but rekindled their relationship in February 2022 following the expiration of a previous AVO.

But it soon turned sour when a similar incident occurred in April 2022, before Gordon entered rehab.

Court documents allege police found Gordon “well impaired by intoxicating liquor” at a Kurrajong Heights guesthouse with an injured Sebastian Blackler.

Shortly after, a Windsor Local Court magistrate ordered that Gordon and Blackler not contact each other until April 2024.

Another condition of the stopped violence orders issued by the police against the couple – and consented to by their lawyers without confessions – prohibited them from stalking, harassing or assaulting each other.

Blackler’s lawyer, Michael Bowe, told Daily Mail Australia at the time that the volatile romance between the two was now over.

The AVOs relate to an alleged altercation that occurred on April 3 in Sydney’s far northwest.

New South Wales police were called to a bed and breakfast that Sunday morning and arrested Blackler, but later released him without charge.

Court documents reportedly said that when police asked Blackler about bruising and swelling in his left eye, he allegedly said his girlfriend “hit him with a wine bottle,” but declined to make a formal statement. .

The AVO documents also stated that police found bruising on Gordon’s left eye and lower lip, and three lumps on his forehead, but believed the wounds were days old.

Documents submitted to the court also alleged that police “fear that domestic assaults are occurring between the parties and that Gordon’s consumption of alcoholic beverages is exacerbating the violence.”

“It is evident that there is domestic violence between the parties [but they] “We are reluctant to disclose how the injuries occurred,” the documents said.

Officers issued a restraining order against Gordon on behalf of Blackler, who was also issued an AVO against the actress over the same alleged incident.

Meanwhile, in her post on Thursday, Gordon revealed her new career change, explaining that she is now studying a Bachelor’s Degree in Counseling and Communication Skills and recently started her first professional job in Mental Health.

“I love this tough journey in a new field, working incredibly hard, moving forward with fierceness, curiosity, wonder and purpose every day,” he continued.

‘The future looks very bright as I walk this path to becoming a counselor and staying sober to share my journey. Here’s to that good fight to reduce the discrimination and stigma that we all know exists.”

He ended by saying that poetry and writing “have helped me get through the many dark moments in my life.”

‘If you’ve been with me on this wild ride, thank you for seeing my color when sometimes I’ve only shown gray. Thank you for loving and supporting me in your way. I’ve felt it.’