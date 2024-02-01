US Embassy in Beirut announces 2025-2026 Fulbright Foreign Student Program

NNA – The U.S. Embassy Beirut is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 Fulbright Foreign Student Program, which covers a maximum of two years of graduate-level study at a university in the United States starting in August 2025.nbsp; The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State in honor of former U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright and demonstrates the United Statesrsquo; commitment to welcoming outstanding international students to pursue graduate study at U.S. institutions.nbsp;nbsp;

The U.S. government covers the majority of the participantsrsquo; expenses, including university tuition, roundtrip airfare, accommodations, and health insurance.nbsp; Competition is merit-based and candidates from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.nbsp; Applicants will be considered without regard to race, religion, sex, age, and/or physical impairment.nbsp; Lebanese citizens and holders of the Special Travel Document for Palestinian Refugees issued by the Lebanese government are eligible to apply.nbsp;nbsp;

For more details regarding eligible fields of study and application instructions, interested students may visit the following website https://lb.usembassy.gov/fulbright-foreign-student-program/nbsp;nbsp;

