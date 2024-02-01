Moment The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Targets ‘Toxically Masculine’ Men for Criticizing Taylor Swift for Screen Time at Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL Games

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg has criticized “toxically masculine” men who have been irritated by Taylor Swift getting screen time at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL games.

Goldberg and her ABC co-host Joy Behar discussed the baffling obsession with the star on Wednesday’s edition of their show and asked football fans why they are “so angry.”

Swift has become a fixture of attention on NFL broadcasts, but she has also received criticism from people who feel her presence is ruining their viewing experience.

The View hosts attacked critics, with Goldberg, 68, saying, “Why are you so angry?”

‘Why are you so angry? There are so many things to be angry about in this world. Why are these men toxically masculine?

Goldberg’s co-host Joy Behar added that these “toxically masculine” men should “go find a psychiatrist.”

Pictured: Swift celebrating with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after Kelce’s team clinched its spot in the Super Bowl.

Behar encouraged those who disagree with Swift’s appearances during NFL games to seek professional help.

The 81-year-old said: ‘These guys need therapy, go find a psychiatrist! I mean, they don’t consider it masculine to be in therapy.

‘It’s not about masculine [or] feminine, it’s about your brain, that’s why they need help, and that’s why I feel sorry for them.

Another face of the show, Sara Haines, wondered that the problem some people had was that the NFL had been a ‘no girls allowed’ environment, something the immensely successful singer had trashed in a way that some found ‘very uncomfortable.’ ‘.

‘Here comes Taylor Swift. She has more money and therefore more power. “She’s more famous and she comes to see her boyfriend at her house,” Haines added.

Sonny Hostin called vocal viewers who get mad at Swift at NFL games a “weird bunch” and said he didn’t see anything wrong with the Cruel Summer frontwoman supporting her partner.

FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd used very similar language in a rant criticizing critics and dismissing their complaints.

In the nearly four-minute rant, he said: ‘There are a lot of really weird, lonely, insecure men out there.

“The fact that a pop star, the biggest pop star in the world, is dating a star tight end who had one of the best games ever. [in the AFC Championship game], and a network puts them on the air briefly, which bothers you. What does that say about your life?

He went on to debunk the “I just want to watch football” defense, saying that in an average three-and-a-half-hour NFL broadcast, only 18 minutes of “real football” will be shown.

That wasn’t the only stat Cowherd had up his sleeve.

He continued: ‘Listen to this. The New York Times measured how long it was actually on the broadcast. Do you know how long it lasts? On average? 25 seconds. In three and a half hours. Against the Ravens, it was a whopping 32 seconds. there were 14 [for] Bosses and raiders at Christmas. Twelve [for] Chiefs and Bengals, 24 seconds [for] Buffalo-Kansas City.

‘She was active for a minute against the Dolphins. But it was an absolutely horrible broadcast. They should have had a concert in the middle. That would have been more interesting. And why wouldn’t CBS, which, you know, has the Grammys, cross-promote the world’s biggest pop star?

‘And we have the data, we have the numbers. You don’t turn around. There are coaching cuts. They show the fans in Buffalo on fire. Ads, reviews, 18 minutes of actual football for the record, about the length of five Taylor Swift songs.

Cowherd then pointed out that stars like Matthew McConaughey, Drake, Spike Lee, Eminem and Jack Nicholson appear on television at sporting events all the time without complaints from the audience.

“But a talented, beautiful woman is on the air, one who would never pay attention to lonely men, and that bothers them.”

Swift has been a lightning rod for angry men who are upset that she’s on their TVs ever since her relationship with Kelce became public.

The tight end heads to the Super Bowl to face the 49ers in Las Vegas

He continued, “There’s a statistic (it’s a little uncomfortable for you sad boys) that says 50 percent of men never have real intimacy with a woman.” That means the other 50 percent have multiple intimate relationships with women.

And those who don’t are angry, sad and alone. And they are often misogynistic and resentful of women who didn’t give them the time they think they deserve.

‘We celebrate all these fools who jump on tables with buffalo hats and cheese [in Green Bay]…and Matthew McConaughey and Drake and Jack Nicholson… and it’s great…

‘A young, attractive, beautiful, talented woman shows up for 25 seconds and you get upset again. She judges people for the stupid things that bother them.

‘This anger, this says nothing about Taylor Swift. She tells it all about the men who resent her.

Swift is likely to appear again next weekend, February 11, as she is expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII, where Kelce and the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers.