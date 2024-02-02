Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    The Wall Street Journal Slashes D.C. Staff in Newsroom Shake Up

    The Wall Street Journal sharply cut its Washington, D.C. bureau staff on Thursday, letting nearly 20 reporters and various editors go as the paper re-envisions the bureau’s reporting structure.

    The restructuring is part of the Journal’s strategy to “deliver trusted, ambitious reporting for our readers in an election year and beyond,” editor-in-chief Emma Tucker wrote in a memo to the Journal newsroom, which was obtained by The Daily Beast and first reported by The New York Times. The paper will shutter its D.C.-based business team and U.S.-China-focused team, while some economics jobs will fall under a New York-based team’s purview. The paper’s law bureau chief will also oversee judiciary-related stories.

