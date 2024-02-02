The Wall Street Journal Slashes D.C. Staff in Newsroom Shake Up

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty

The Wall Street Journal sharply cut its Washington, D.C. bureau staff on Thursday, letting nearly 20 reporters and various editors go as the paper re-envisions the bureau’s reporting structure.

The restructuring is part of the Journal’s strategy to “deliver trusted, ambitious reporting for our readers in an election year and beyond,” editor-in-chief Emma Tucker wrote in a memo to the Journal newsroom, which was obtained by The Daily Beast and first reported by The New York Times. The paper will shutter its D.C.-based business team and U.S.-China-focused team, while some economics jobs will fall under a New York-based team’s purview. The paper’s law bureau chief will also oversee judiciary-related stories.

The Journal declined to comment.

