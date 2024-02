NNA – Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday discussed political developments in Lebanon and the situation in Armenia and the Middle East with the Armenian Ambassador, Vahagn Atabekian, in Maarab.

The meeting was also attended by the embassy#39;s advisor, Stepan Kevorkian, and the former minister and head of the party#39;s foreign relations apparatus, Richard Kouyoumjian.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.