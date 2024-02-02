Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

    Syrian army air defenses repel an Israeli aggression that targeted sites south of Damascus

    NNA – The Syrian air defense forces repelled on Friday an Israeli aggression that targeted some points south of Damascus and downed a number of the hostile missiles.

    ldquo;Around 4:20 a.m. on Friday, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points south of Damascusrdquo;, a military source told SANA reporter.

    The source added that the army air defense forces responded to the missile aggression and shot down some of them, and the losses were limited to material losses.–SANA

