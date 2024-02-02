Dog sitter caught on security camera trying to have sex with six-year-old Great Dane while owner was on vacation

Graham Robinson, 52, looked after the six-year-old dog in Southampton

The owner installed a camera so they could keep an eye on their property

Judge Nicholas Rowland said Robinson had committed a gross breach of trust

A dog sitter has avoided jail after he was caught on camera trying to have sex with a Great Dane he was supposed to care for.

Graham Robinson looked after the six-year-old dog in Southampton while the owner and her 12-year-old daughter were on holiday.

Southampton Crown Court heard that the 52-year-old from Hythe, Hampshire, was unaware in May last year that they had installed a security camera so they could keep an eye on their property while they were away.

The court heard the owner’s 12-year-old daughter was watching some footage on a mobile phone when she saw Robinson trying to force entry into the dog.

Tom Wilkins, prosecuting, said: ‘The video was left running so the owner could keep an eye on the house.

‘Much to her and her daughter’s distress, they saw the suspect trying to force entry into the dog.

“It was videotaped and it was very clear what happened.”

In a statement read out by Mr Wilkins, the dog’s owner said she installed the camera because she had a “gut feeling” that Robinson would not “respect” the house.

She added that Robinson’s act had “completely ruined” her daughter’s birthday, which fell during the holiday. “She left behind horrific images,” she said.

‘The dog has been nervous since the incident and always looks sad. I feel sad and angry all the time.’

Robinson pleaded guilty to attempted sexual penetration with a live animal.

A judge at Southampton Crown Court handed Robinson a two-year community order

He told the probation service that he had drunk 10 glasses of spirits and two beers that day and had also used cannabis, but had not touched alcohol or used drugs since, the court heard.

Robinson, who was not represented in court, said: “I’m sorry I did what I did. I can’t believe it, it’s shocking. I’m devastated.’

Judge Nicholas Rowland told the suspect he had committed a gross breach of trust.

He added: “You attempted to force entry into a dog in your care. It was an abomination. It’s incomprehensible to behave like this…’

After considering a pre-sentence report, the judge handed Robinson a two-year community order, including a requirement to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of rehabilitation activity.

He added that the defendant was almost sent to jail, saying it was a “close run thing.”