Health Ministry launches workshop to revise National Guidelines for Malnutrition Prevention

NNA – The Ministry of Public Health on Friday initiated a workshop aimed at reviewing and updating the national guidelines for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition, which is considered one of the most severe forms of nutritional deficiencies.nbsp;

The initiative receives support from UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and collaboration with relevant partners in the nutrition sector.nbsp;

The workshop took place at the Movenpick Hotel, in the presence of Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad, Dr. Abdel Nasser Abu Bakr representing the World Health Organization in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder, representing UNICEF in Lebanon, and a gathering of stakeholders in the field of nutrition.nbsp;

Discussions centered around aligning national guidelines with the general principles issued by the World Health Organization, which were updated last July.

Dr. Al-Abiad emphasized during the meeting that the accumulation of crises in Lebanon had led to an increase in the prevalence of malnutrition and other forms of nutritional deficiencies among vulnerable communities, especially children and women.nbsp;

ldquo;This prompted the Ministry of Public Health to prioritize the treatment and prevention of malnutrition as part of the humanitarian response and developmental work in Lebanon,rdquo; Abiad said, highlighting the opportunity quot;to review and update the approach to finding solutions, with the generous support of UNICEF and the World Health Organization.quot;

Beigbeder, in turn, emphasized quot;the importance of reviewing and strengthening general guidelines for combating malnutrition, which complements efforts to respond to emergencies.quot;

For his part, Abu Bakr pointed out the World Health Organization#39;s commitment to addressing malnutrition.nbsp;

quot;Although the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 have not been achieved yet, progress in this area can only be made by focusing more on improving nutrition,rdquo; Abu Bakr said.nbsp;

