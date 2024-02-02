Emma Stone broke down in tears during a Q&A about the film Poor Things after a ‘lonely’ autistic fan told her how she helped him finish school.

Emma Stone broke down in tears during a question and answer session for her new film Poor Things in London after an autistic fan told her about her “lonely” school life.

The actress, 35, cried Thursday when the boy opened his heart and revealed that his old Saturday Night Live sketches helped him finish school.

The Amazing Spider Man star jumped off the stage to give him a hug.

Emma, ​​who won two Golden Globes for her role in the new film, plays Bella Baxter, a Frankenstein-esque woman who is brought back to life by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter.

In a question and answer session during a screening at London’s Curzon Soho, the audience member said: “I’ve been watching your career for the last 12 years. I love the poor. I’ve seen it six times.

‘You always bring electricity to the screen in each of your performances and everything you create is always pure and honest.

‘I’ve really fallen [sic] in love with your heart, your confidence, your wicked strength, your defense of mental health and conscience. Growing up as one of the few autistic kids at school, I felt alone and unable to make friends during recess. I’d sneak into a computer room to watch your old SNL sketches.

“You mentioned on a few occasions that you felt insecure when you didn’t graduate high school and go to college, but I enjoyed the comfort and security you gave me during those years.”

The audience then burst into applause as Emma was reduced to a flood of tears at the moving story.

The audience member greeted her with a huge bouquet as they hugged each other, crying and unable to control their emotions.

Others who watched the question and answer session expressed their surprise at the couple and continued with a sea of ​​applause.

Emma privately told the boy “that was so cute” as they shared another heartfelt hug.

When the tearful actress returned to the stage, she asked him if he had any questions, to which he replied yes.

In a Q&A at a UK screening at Curzon Soho, the audience member told Emma that he felt very lonely at school and struggled to make friends and that was why he watched his SNL sketches.

He said, “What’s your favorite message that you’re going to carry with you for the rest of your life from this experience?”

Emma responded: “I think Bella is also someone who experiences life in a way that is not defined by social constructs and is able to assimilate life experiences in a completely original way and sees the good and the bad in equal measure.” . and she is fascinated by what life has to offer and she is like no one else and that is deeply inspiring and I think that is the most important thing that has moved me most deeply.’

For the star-studded event, Emma looked sensational as she donned a long black leather skirt, sheer black stockings and a thick black vest.

She added inches to her petite statuesque figure in a pair of open-toed black heels with a cross tied around her ankle.

She accessorized her Matrix-inspired look with an Elsa Peretti Bean pendant and Tiffany stud earrings.

In January, Emma won her second Golden Globe for her performance as Belle in the film directed by Yorgos Kanthimos.

Based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray, the film follows Bella, a young woman in Victorian London, who is resurrected by a scientist (Willem) after her suicide and embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

In January, Emma won her second Golden Globe for her performance as Belle.

The critically acclaimed film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef.

The award follows his win in 2017 for the hit musical La La Land, which he co-directed with Ryan Gosling and for which he also received an Oscar and a BAFTA.

For Poor Things, Emma is nominated for two Oscars: Best Picture and Best Actress, and the film is nominated in nine more categories.

To get her second Oscar, Emma will have to win Annette Bening by Nyad, Lily Gladstone for The Flower Moon Killers, Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall and Carey Mulligan for Maestro.

Emma won the Critics Choice Award for her role and is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in Poor Things.

She will reunite with Willem, 68, in another Yorgos Lanthimos production, the anthology film Kinds Of Kindness.

The film will also star Joe Alwyn, who dated Taylor Swift, and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer.

She is expected to win an Oscar for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in the sci-fi comedy.