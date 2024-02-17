Sat. Feb 17th, 2024

    News

    Here’s How I Got My Sculpted Jawline Back Without Surgery

    By

    Feb 15, 2024 , , , ,
    Here’s How I Got My Sculpted Jawline Back Without Surgery

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Foreo.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    These days, healthy aging is more about feeling timeless than chasing youth, and we’re here for it. While there’s only so much we can do to avoid the natural signs of aging (even with in-office treatments), skincare technology has come a long way, so why not take advantage of the latest innovations? I’m not at the point where I’d go under the knife, but I was looking for more significant results than skincare alone was accomplishing.

    After some research into beauty tech, I found the Foreo Bear, a remarkable little device that promises to tone facial muscles and lift sagging skin in just two minutes a day. It’s powered by electromagnetic currents to stimulate muscles and skin, effectively giving it a workout. It’s since become my most favorite facial tool, fitting seamlessly into my skincare routine.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alexei Navalny, the daring Kremlin critic who died behind bars

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Gisele Bündchen looks relaxed while walking her dog in Miami, after being seen sharing a Valentine’s Day kiss with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente.

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Joe Manchin reveals he is NOT running for president after months of threatening to challenge Biden with a third-party candidacy

    Feb 17, 2024
    News

    Google Pixel 8 Pro review: Unrivaled cameras make it one of the top high-end phones

    Feb 17, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy