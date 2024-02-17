Here’s How I Got My Sculpted Jawline Back Without Surgery

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Foreo.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

These days, healthy aging is more about feeling timeless than chasing youth, and we’re here for it. While there’s only so much we can do to avoid the natural signs of aging (even with in-office treatments), skincare technology has come a long way, so why not take advantage of the latest innovations? I’m not at the point where I’d go under the knife, but I was looking for more significant results than skincare alone was accomplishing.

After some research into beauty tech, I found the Foreo Bear, a remarkable little device that promises to tone facial muscles and lift sagging skin in just two minutes a day. It’s powered by electromagnetic currents to stimulate muscles and skin, effectively giving it a workout. It’s since become my most favorite facial tool, fitting seamlessly into my skincare routine.

