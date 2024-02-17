The Kansas City Police Department came under fire for continuing to tweet that Super Bowl parade attendees “looked great today” AFTER the shooting that killed a mother of two and left 29 injured

The Kansas City Police Department has come under fire for maintaining a post showing video of celebrating crowds with the caption “you look awesome at the parade” after shots were fired at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

In a post shared on We are honored to serve you on the ground and in the air.’

Moments after police posted the tweet, up to three gunmen, all of whom have since been detained, opened fire inside Union Square on what should have been a triumphant day for the city following the Chiefs’ victory in Las Vegas on Sunday. .

The post has since gone viral, with social media users criticizing authorities for keeping the post up for hours after at least one was killed and 29 injured, nine of whom are believed to have been children during the attack. shooting.

The Kansas City Police Department has come under fire for maintaining a post showing video of celebrating crowds with the caption “you look awesome at the parade” after shots were fired at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

In a post shared on We are honored to serve you on the ground and in the air.

Moments after police posted the tweet, two gunmen opened fire inside Union Square on what should have been a triumphant day for the city following the Chiefs’ victory in Las Vegas on Sunday.

One angry user wrote: ‘Maybe get off Twitter and be prepared in case there’s a shooting or something?’

Another person chimed in and said, ‘Did they really do that when it was literally a shooting and two people died???? KANSAS CITY YOU ARE JUST A SAD MAN.’

Many social media users called on police to remove the insensitive post and paid tribute to those killed and injured during the mass shooting.

Others have commented below the post, urgently asking authorities to provide more updates on the shooters and victims, including at least nine children who were shot.

At least 29 people were shot and one died after gunmen opened fire inside Union Station shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

Among the victims was Lisa López-Galván, a Kansas City DJ and mother of two, who died during surgery at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooting occurred seconds after the crew, including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, left the stage.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City said the hospital was treating 12 patients, including eleven children, nine of whom had gunshot wounds.

St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City received one patient shot in critical condition and three walk-in patients with non-life-threatening injuries, spokeswoman Laurel Gifford said.

“When there are so many victims, they will be distributed among many hospitals so as not to overwhelm any emergency room,” he said.

At a news conference late in the day, Police Chief Stacey Graves said, “We are working to determine if one of the three is the one who was in that video, where fans assisted police.”

Graves also said firearms were recovered after the shooting, saying, “We have recovered firearms.” I don’t have a number for you or a gauge.

No charges have been announced and police said no motive has been determined. Police have referred to those in custody as detainees.

While Kansas City Fire Chief Ross Grundyson said eight victims suffered immediately life-threatening injuries.

Police evacuated the train station as large crowds fled in panic after the shooting, and up to a million people were expected to have arrived in Kansas City for the parade.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City said the hospital was treating 12 patients, including eleven children, nine of whom had gunshot wounds.

No charges have been announced and police said no motive has been determined. The police have described the people detained as detainees.

Police evacuated the train station as large crowds fled in panic after gunshots were heard, and up to a million people are expected to have arrived in Kansas City for the parade.

Fans were seen leaving the venue, and several people were carried away on stretchers.

Another man in a red sweatshirt was also photographed being arrested, although it is unclear if he was one of those involved in the shooting.

Graves said at a news conference about two hours after the shooting that officers sprang into action and quickly detained the gunmen.

“The officers ran toward danger and we thank them for that,” he said.

‘I’m angry about what happened today. “People should expect a safe environment,” Graves continued, noting that more than 800 law enforcement officers were stationed at the parade.

Police said they would release everyone inside Union Station about 15 minutes after the shooting unfolded, but ordered crowds to stay away from the area.

About an hour after the shooting, people inside the nearby Westin hotel were ordered to take cover as police rushed toward the hotel.