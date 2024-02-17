Chelsea ‘make offer for Brighton’s head of recruitment and son of former Premier League manager’ just 16 months after poaching Paul Winstanley from the Seagulls… with transfer chief also drawing interest from league rivals Manchester United

Chelsea offered Brighton’s head of recruitment a position at their club

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to Brighton for their head of recruitment, Sam Jewell, just 16 months after poaching his predecessor Paul Winstanley.

In November 2022, the Blues stepped in and appointed Winstanley as their Director of Global Talent and Transfers, following an eight-year spell at Sussex.

However, now the west London giants are interested in bringing Jewell, son of former Premier League manager Paul Jewell, to Stamford Bridge.

According The TelegraphThe Blues offered Jewell a global scouting role in charge of negotiations for both the London club and Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

The outlet further claims that Chelsea’s desire to reach a deal is due to concerns that Dan Ashworth could take Jewell with him to Manchester United.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is interested in bringing in the Seagulls boss in a global scouting role.

Ashworth, who is currently Newcastle’s sporting director, is expected to agree a deal next week to take up the same role at Old Trafford following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According ESPNAshworth will have the responsibility of rebuilding United’s scouting department, with Jewell identified as the leading candidate to head the new structure, so the Blues are keen to move quickly in their negotiations.

A final decision is reportedly yet to be made by Jewell, who is also open to staying at Brighton.

Jewell joined the Seagulls in 2016 after taking on the role of the club’s head of under-21 recruitment.

The 34-year-old was then promoted to emerging talent scouting manager in 2018 and has been head of recruitment for 14 months, since Winstanley’s departure.

Winstanley became the sixth member of staff to follow Graham Potter from Brighton to Stamford Bridge after Potter was named Blues boss in 2022.

After Potter’s arrival, Chelsea hired first-team coaches Billy Reid, Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno Saltor, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay from Brighton, making Winstanley the sixth to do so. the movement.

Currently, only Roberts remains at the club after Potter and the rest of his staff were dismissed from their duties in April 2023.

Speaking to the Brighton club website last summer, Jewell reflected on Winstanley’s departure and praised the coastal club’s planning.

“Departures are part and parcel of football,” Jewell said in June last year, “and while it was sad to see two really good people leave us, it has opened doors for others, including me.”

“After Paul left, I took on the role of head of recruitment on an interim basis and it was business as usual.”